First Foundation Awards $260,000 To Nonprofits Through Its 'Supporting Our Communities' Program

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) - Get Report ("First Foundation"), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, today announced the recipients of its 'Supporting Our Communities' philanthropy initiative.

After revamping the 'Supporting Our Communities' initiative to provide a more meaningful donation to the selected nonprofits, First Foundation committed to continue the initiative in 2020, a time when the communities need it most.

"The Supporting Our Communities initiative feels more important in 2020 than ever before," said Scott F. Kavanaugh, CEO of First Foundation. "We have all experienced change and uncertainty this year, so we know the importance of giving back to the organizations that are helping so many. By partnering with these nonprofits, we are able to build deeper relationships and help those in the communities when it matters most."

The initiative, which includes a cash grant as well as the opportunity for in-kind consulting services for each recipient, connects the nonprofit with First Foundation employees for volunteer and long-lasting community building activities. This year the list of nonprofit recipients was compiled to include twelve unique organizations that are focused on important causes, including aiding in affordable housing, combatting homelessness, and helping in youth career development.

The 2020 Supporting Our Communities grant recipients include:

One of the founding principles of First Foundation is to establish meaningful connections and relationships with clients, and the natural progression was to carry that partnership-based approach into the community. In its eighth year, the program has taken on greater significance this year as First Foundation brought together a diverse team of employees from various locations and departments to help review and select the recipients along with our executive team.

In the coming year, First Foundation is prepared to help its new nonprofit partners navigate the new environment of philanthropy which includes virtual events and capital campaigns. First Foundation's giving efforts matches its service footprint which reaches from Honolulu, Hawaii, to Las Vegas, Nevada and throughout the state of California, allowing its employees to help those in each community it serves.

"Meaningful relationships are what First Foundation is built on, and that translates to our community partners as well," said Emily Sukman, Community Engagement Officer. "The nonprofits we work with through the Supporting Our Communities initiative help us build a connection in the areas we live and work, and we are able to establish strong bonds that impact real change."

With an everchanging landscape, First Foundation understands that, in addition to the cash grant, it is vital to the nonprofit recipients to receive in-kind professional guidance related to the organizations' daily activities, including: fundraising; donor cultivation and stewardship; gift planning design; staff and board training; campaign planning; board building; development of critical policies and protocols; organizational planning; and counsel on ensuring best practices in their own fiscal matters such as cash management, wealth planning, and investment management.

During 2020 First Foundation partnered with several other nonprofits to provide cash grants, including:

For more information about First Foundation's efforts in the community and to learn about past and current 'Supporting Our Communities' nonprofit partners, please visit https://www.firstfoundationinc.com/community/soc.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, a financial institution founded in 1990, provides private wealth management, personal banking, and business banking. The Company has offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii with headquarters in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit www.firstfoundationinc.com.

