First Foods Group Inc. Announces National Marketing Partnership With COSTCO.com

DAVIE, FL, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- First Foods Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FIFG) is pleased announce the launch of its Southeast Edibles products on Costco.com. The initial launch will include Chocolate Immunity-Immune Support, Chocolate Boost-Energy Support and Chocolate Fighters-Antioxidant Support.

Southeast Chocolates is a new functional chocolate line of products to support immune health and energy as well as boost antioxidants. Hand-crafted in small batches, these functional chocolate bites are full of delicious wellness. Each order will be fulfilled by First Foods Group and shipped directly to Costco.com customers. Products will be in a special bundle consisting of a six-pack of large tins with 36 pieces in each.

Harold Kestenbaum, CEO of First Foods, stated, "We are honored to partner with Costco.com to initiate the sale of our functional chocolates. Our strategic alliance with Costco marks a turning point for First Foods Group as we continue to build the brand regionally with a long-term focus on national expansion. We recently increased our manufacturing capabilities and inventory levels to support the initial roll out and subsequent order flow."

About First Foods Group, Inc.

First Foods Group, Inc. is a US holding company specializing in the sale of a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD) based products through its subsidiary, Southeast Edibles, based in the USA. Its state-of-the-art facility is based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Products include infused premium specialty chocolate edibles all made in the USA. First Foods seeks synergistic value through creating its own new concepts, both through proprietary development, mergers, acquisitions and licensing arrangements in the CBD and health and wellness space. Management is committed to an integrated approach using the highest quality hemp solutions and highest purity standards in the industry. First Foods Group, Inc. also provides management services and funding options for emerging supplement brands and menu concepts.

www.firstfoodsgroup.com .

To learn more about our Southeast Edibles product line, please visit: https://southeastedibles.com/

Investor RelationsContact

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / andrew@barwicki.com