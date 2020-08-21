First Financial Northwest, Inc. Recognized For Its Corporate Philanthropy by Puget Sound Business Journal; Dedicated To Serving Its Communities

RENTON, Wash., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that the Company was recognized for Corporate Philanthropy by the Puget Sound Business Journal at a special virtual Corporate Citizenship Awards program on August 11, 2020. The Company, the Bank and First Financial Northwest Foundation together contributed $1.11 million in cash to Washington nonprofit organizations in 2019, ranking #1 among the 26 medium-sized companies with revenues between $20 million and $500 million to make the Puget Sound Business Journal's annual list. The Bank's employees also collectively donated 1,953 volunteer hours in 2019 with a focus on financial literacy education for low-to-moderate income individuals and areas.

"I am very pleased to receive this honor on behalf of the Company in recognition of its support of Washington nonprofit organizations," said Joseph W. Kiley, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank. "I am extremely proud of the First Financial Northwest team. In spite of the challenges we have been experiencing with COVID‑19 and related economic conditions, our employees maintain their strength, integrity and passion. They demonstrate our relationship driven philosophy every day delivering unique, innovative solutions for our customers and the community."

With the onset of COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown earlier this year, the Bank stepped up to help its customers and communities. The Bank's dedicated employees kept each of its 13 offices open to assist customers. In the first few weeks of the lockdown, the Bank ordered over 550 meals to provide support to local restaurants and with the help of employees raised over $50,000 to be divided among 30 nonprofits throughout King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. Under the Coronavirus Aid, Release, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), the Bank is providing certain short-term loan modifications to borrowers, primarily the ability to defer loan payments for three to nine months. In addition, the Bank is participating as a lender in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). As of June 30, 2020, the Bank had funded 455 applications totaling $51.7 million in loans through the PPP program with the potential to support up to 5,000 jobs in the community.

First Financial Northwest Bank prepared a video to honor its entire team and their commitment to customers and the community.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 13 full-service banking offices. New banking offices in Gig Harbor and Issaquah, Washington, are expected to open in late 2020 and early 2021, respectively. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the "Investor Relations" link at the bottom of the page.

