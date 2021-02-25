First-Ever ZAPcon Celebrates World's Most Widely Used Application Security Scanner

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZAPCon , the first-ever user conference for the open source application security testing tool OWASP ZAP , is set to take place March 9, 2021. Over 1,000 attendees are slated to join the virtual event to see how others in the community are leveraging ZAP and to learn about the project's roadmap.

Event highlights will include:

An opening keynote from ZAP founder and project lead, Simon Bennetts . Attendees will hear what is on the horizon for ZAP and how the tool will continue to make security testing easier for developers.

. Attendees will hear what is on the horizon for ZAP and how the tool will continue to make security testing easier for developers. Real-life implementation stories spanning topics like fintech and mobile applications.

Technical deep dives covering ZAP automation and integration with other open source tools.

An online community where attendees can chat with one another and participate in discussions with speakers.

ZAP is the most widely used web app scanner in the world. Every month the security testing tool sees over 2,000,000 Docker pulls and 50,000 direct downloads. The tool has raving fans all over the world, but ZAPCon will be the first time users get the chance to connect on a global scale.

"Having ZAP be an open source tool allows for collaboration and learning between users and contributors," said Bennetts, "ZAPCon allows us to take this one step further and support the growing ZAP community. I am thrilled to be a part of bringing the users together for the first time."

In July of 2021, Bennetts joined StackHawk - ZAPCon's presenting partner. StackHawk is an application security testing startup that has built its platform on top of ZAP. The company is building enhanced automation and integration capabilities to make the open source scanner easier to implement in CI/CD.

"At StackHawk, we are always looking for new opportunities to contribute back to ZAP" said StackHawk Co-Founder and CEO, Joni Klippert, "Bringing the inaugural ZAPCon to life allows us to celebrate our collaboration in an entirely new way. It is inspiring to learn from ZAP users and further our contributions to the community."

About OWASP ZAP ZAP is the world's most widely used web app scanner. It is completely free, open source and actively maintained by a dedicated international team of volunteers.

About StackHawkStackHawk, an application security SaaS startup in Denver, CO, empowers engineers to easily find and fix application security bugs at any stage of software development. With a strong founding team that has deep experience in security and DevOps, and some of the best venture investors in the business, StackHawk is putting application security testing into the hands of engineers. Learn more and sign up for a free trial at www.stackhawk.com .

