First Ever Real Estate Tech ETF Launched By ETF Managers Group (ETFMG)

ETF Managers Group LLC (ETFMG ®), a leading exchange-traded fund issuer, announced that the ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE Arca: HHH) will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange. HHH is the world's first ETF designed to give pure-play exposure to global technology companies that are digitally transforming the real estate industry to optimize the way people research, rent, buy, sell, insure and manage property.

The process of renting, buying or selling both residential and commercial property can be aided with the use of technology. Real estate transactions historically have tended to be slow and expensive, making the sector ripe for disruption. HHH provides investors with unique exposure to the technology companies streamlining historically inefficient activities such as, property marketing, buying/selling/renting, mortgage origination and underwriting, loan servicing, title insurance, appraisal and settlement, and escrow and closing.

"The real estate industry is on fire, and property technology is adding the fuel," says Sam Masucci, CEO and Founder of ETFMG. "As the largest asset class in the world, the intersection of real estate and technology is only natural. HHH is the first of its kind to provide global exposure to the companies bringing disruptive technology to real estate."

HHH tracks the Prime Real Estate Technology Index ("the Index"), an index of Prime Indexes, a division of Level ETF Ventures LLC. The Index has been created to provide investors with a reference measure that enables them to track both event-driven news and long-term trends of real estate technology companies.

"The relentless advancement of technology has transformed almost every major industry, but the multi-trillion-dollar real estate industry has been virtually untouched, until now," says Kris Monaco, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Prime Indexes. "The Prime Real Estate Technology Index captures this profound change, and we are excited once again to partner with ETFMG as it launches another first-to-market investment product."

For more information, visit: etfmg.com/HHH.

About ETFMG ®

ETFMG is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), founded in 2014 with a vision of developing innovative thematic ETFs that provide investors unique exposure to new markets. Today, the ETFMG fund line up provides access to a diverse collection of global themes and is comprised of 75% first-to-market products. We turn portfolio management strategies into successful ETFs by partnering with market segment experts to bring long-term growth opportunities to investors. ETFMG funds are proof as to the power of the ETF wrapper and that thematic products can have a place in investors' portfolios. To learn more about ETFMG and our portfolio of exchange-traded funds please visit www.etfmg.com.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-844-ETF-MGRS (1-844-383-6477), or by visiting www.etfmg.com/HHH. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Investments in smaller companies tend to have limited liquidity and greater price volatility than large capitalization companies.

The Fund is a recently organized investment company with limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision. There can be no assurance that the Fund will grow to or maintain an economically viable size.

The Fund is a recently organized investment company with limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision. There can be no assurance that the Fund will grow to or maintain an economically viable size.

ETF Managers Group LLC is the investment adviser to the Fund.

The Fund is distributed by ETFMG Financial LLC. ETF Managers Group LLC and ETFMG Financial LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Exchange Traded Managers Group LLC (collectively, "ETFMG"). ETFMG is not affiliated with Prime Indexes.

The Fund is intended to be made available only to U.S. residents. Under no circumstances is any information provided on this website intended for distribution to or use by, or to be an offer to sell to or solicitation of an offer to buy the Fund or any investment product or service of, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country, other than the United States, where such distribution, use, offer or solicitation would subject the Fund or its affiliates to any registration requirement or be unlawful under the securities laws of that jurisdiction or country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005704/en/