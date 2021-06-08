First-Ever Post-Pandemic Homeschooling Report Released

GRAY, Tenn., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent estimates reveal that some nine million Americans have been homeschooled as of February 2020 ( NHERI.org). Companies seeking to reach this market are now able to view the Homeschooling in 2021 Market Survey Report brought to you by The Old Schoolhouse ® in May 2021. With this report, companies can visually see how to effectively target their marketing efforts to the homeschooling community. They are now able to view consumer advertising preferences, changes in curriculum buying patterns, and consumer product feature preferences in 2021. The main objective of this study was to determine specific aspects of homeschool family demographics and preferences, including the size and makeup of the average homeschool family; changes in homeschool family demographics; average extracurricular expenditures; faith-based versus secular preferences in material choices; digital versus hardcopy preferences; spending habits for curriculum, co-ops, and private tutors; trending social media platforms used by homeschooling parents; popular teaching methods used within the homeschooling community; and more.

"This is the first time since the pandemic hit our nation that such data has been revealed. We have seen tremendous growth in the number of homeschooling families we serve over the past year. Now the official data is available, solidifying the growth in homeschooling on a nation-wide scale," stated Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse ® Magazine.

This report hones in on specific details relevant to marketing departments across a wide variety of educational companies. From curriculum companies to online tutoring services, there is a wealth of information found within the pages of this report that is valuable to educational companies across the board. Specific findings from the report revealed that over 60 percent of surveyed homeschooling parents turn to homeschool blogs for information and advice that help them choose a homeschool curriculum. Additionally, it was found that the primary path that companies use when implementing blog channels to market products primarily consists of product reviews. Some 97 percent of respondents read product reviews, while 99 percent of respondents find product reviews significant on some level in making a purchase decision. This valuable information has the potential to change the way companies and authors target their consumers in the homeschool space for the 2021-22 school year. Those interested in purchasing a physical copy of the report may visit The Old Schoolhouse ® Media Kit.

About The Old Schoolhouse ®The Old Schoolhouse ® ( www.theoldschoolhouse.com) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse ® Magazine, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse ®, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 400 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse ® is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.

Contact: Paul and Gena Suarez+1 888-718-4663 311714@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-ever-post-pandemic-homeschooling-report-released-301307953.html

SOURCE The Old Schoolhouse