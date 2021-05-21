First-Ever NFT Giveaway By Protostar Anjalts Has Arrived On OpenSea

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTs' are popping up everywhere on the OpenSea marketplace, one of the biggest platforms that sell "non-fungible token" or NFTs. A phenomenon that has sparked the attention of high-end collectors wanting to own rare digital art purchased with an Ethereum based token, the second-biggest cryptocurrency.

One futuristic singer/songwriter, Anjalts, became the first musician to drop an official free NFT Giveaway of her one-of-kind rare animated digital art inspired by her latest music release, 'Somewhere in the Sky.' The multi-talented artist has a growing dedicated interactive fanbase she embraces as her 'stars' who are excited at the chance to win one of her NFTs. Check out her NFT collection HERE .

But what are NFT's? "NFTs are digital art, videos and music placed on the blockchain as a unique item that can show information, such as authentication of ownership," says Elle Asti, founder of IXOmusic, the indie label working with Anjalts. "Collectors love this ownership transparency and the ability to buy direct from their favorite artists."

Anjalts is no stranger to the art world. An already established visual artist, she has professionally sold limited-edition large oil-on-canvas paintings from her 20-piece collection titled "Gaia- Spirit of the Earth." It took three years to complete when Anjalts started painting the collection back in 2008. The paintings have since ignited an awareness about making better eco-aware products that are safe for the planet. Her visual artworks have already sold out to many private collectors globally.

The reclusive creator has managed to preserve her privacy and shunning the spotlight while opting instead for long hours working from her studio compiling an array of surreal art, music, poetry and some tech-savvy montages ready to launch.

"Anjalts highly anticipated debut album 'Air to Fire,' drops this year on all streaming platforms, including the launch of more super rare NFT's on the OpenSea marketplace," continues Elle Asti of IXOmusic. This lone protostar is on fire, here to stay, and unstoppable.

The lucky winner for the NFT giveaway will be chosen and announced on Anjalts' official website and social media, where subscribers can get in-the-know updates first HERE .

Listen to Anjalts latest single, 'Somewhere in the Sky' HERE https://music.anjalts.com/somewhere

