First-Ever Cryptocurrency Diversity Conference Launches On October 7th

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Tutors, the online cryptocurrency educational platform, and friends are making history by organizing the first and largest Crypto Diversity Conference Crypto For The Culture.

"Crypto For The Culture is providing representation, building connective tissue, and unifying a fragmented industry where diverse leaders and investors are often overlooked...until now!" states conference organizer, Lisa Francoeur.

We are mobilizing leaders such as:

Cuy Sheffield (Head of Crypto, Visa)

(Head of Crypto, Visa) Isaiah Jackson (Bitcoin & Black America)

(Bitcoin & Black America) Julie Stitzel , (BTC Policy Lead, Cash App)

, (BTC Policy Lead, Cash App) Cleve Mesidor (Head of National Policy of WOC in Blockchain)

(Head of National Policy of WOC in Blockchain) Lisa Francoeur (Crypto Rapper & CHRO of Crypto Tutors)

(Crypto Rapper & CHRO of Crypto Tutors) Hill Harper (Actor & CoFounder, The Black Wall Street)

Sara F. Ellison (Diversity Researcher, MIT )

(Diversity Researcher, ) Sandra H. (NFT & Metaverse Futurist at Zilliqa)

Pat Larsen (CEO, ZenLedger)

(CEO, ZenLedger) Marina Spindleredge (Diversity Researcher)

Haseeb Awan (CEO, Efani)

(CEO, Efani) Christine Parker (Partner, Reed Smith )

(Partner, ) Christel Quek (CoFounder, Bolt Global)

(CoFounder, Bolt Global) Tinashe Nyatanga (AltCoin Goat)

(AltCoin Goat) Erikan Obotetukudo (Founder, Audacity)

Zach Burks (Founder, Mintable.com)

(Founder, Mintable.com) Najah Roberts (Founder, Crypto Blockchain Plug)

Cryptocurrency juggernauts will share their thoughts on the following topics:

Business of Blockchain

NFT's

Gaming & Play-To-Earn

Crypto Security

Taxes

Careers in Crypto

Crypto Lending & Funding

Web 3.0 Entertainment

Staking

Legislation/Governance

How to Research an Altcoin

How to Read a Whitepaper

Technical Analysis

Success Stores

Investors from marginalized communities see crypto as a chance to finally get in on a financial boom at the front end and Crypto for the Culture is helping to usher the culture from curiosity to success.

More information about the conference and free registration can be found at CryptoForTheCulture.io.

About Crypto Tutors: Crypto Tutors' mission is to bridge the cryptocurrency knowledge gap between technology and diverse communities through e-learning. Visit cryptotutors.com for more information.

