First Community Mortgage's Employee-Directed Foundation: Annual Rambo Scholarship Awarded

FCM Cares Rambo Scholarship recipient, Katie Gardner, will soon complete her BBA at Middle Tennessee State University, where she also is pursuing an MBA

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Middle Tennessee State University recently awarded the FCM Cares' annual Andrew C. Rambo Memorial Scholarship to Murfreesboro, TN, native Katelyn (Katie) Gardner.

Gardner, of Englewood, TN, will graduate this month from MTSU with a Bachelor of Business Administration. She plans to use the scholarship toward an MBA degree, also from MTSU.

"This scholarship will allow me to be financially independent as well as pay for the remainder of my MBA program and personal training certification," Gardner says. "That enables me to not have to take out student loans and to graduate debt-free, which I know is a rare and wonderful circumstance in today's world."

Gardner anticipates graduating in August 2022, after which she hopes to pursue a career in B2B sales and eventually start her own business.

"We are proud of Katie, her hard work thus far and the clear vision she has about earning an advanced degree, working as a personal trainer while doing so and having a career plan in mind," says Keith Canter , Chairman & President of FCM Cares and CEO of First Community Mortgage. "It's a bonus that Katie loves being an MTSU Blue Raider so much that she is sticking around to do her graduate work there."

Now in its fifth year, the Andrew C. Rambo Memorial Scholarship was established by FCM Cares Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization. Rambo was board chair of First Community Bank and board member of First Community Mortgage. To learn more about the Rambo Scholarship and FCM Cares, please visit www.FCMCares.org

" Andy Rambo served his community in many ways and cared about giving back to his community," Canter says. "This is why FCM Cares was proud to create the scholarship in his honor, helping others who also are always wanting to learn and help others. We're proud to reach this milestone, awarding Andy's scholarship for the fifth year."

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. FCM funded over $3.5 billion in home loans in 2020, and was recently ranked 5th among top mortgage lenders in Metro Nashville, based on 2019 volume by the Nashville Business Journal. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

