First Community Mortgage In Auburn Adds Strong Mortgage Pro

AUBURN, Ala., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Kyle Bugg as Vice President in its Auburn Branch. While most of his borrowers hail from East and Central Alabama, he can originate mortgages for consumers in the many markets in which FCM is licensed across the country.

"Kyle is a strong finance professional who is well versed in all loan products, which means he can easily flex based on his customers' needs," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "Plus, he is easy to work with because he is one of those people who gets along with everyone, which is an excellent quality for someone who helps shepherd people through the mortgage process."

Bugg has a demonstrated history of adeptly working with all types of financing, including conventional, jumbo, FHA and VA loans, and others, and working hard to help match his borrowers with the loan product that is best for their individual needs and goals. He also has worked hard to build relationships with business partners like homebuilders and Realtors, which adds value to the assistance he can provide his customers.

"My promise to my clients is to help them have the best mortgage experience possible, no matter their challenges or goals," Bugg says, "and pride myself on minimizing surprises and getting them to the closing table quickly and with the least stress possible."

Away from work he enjoys spending quality time with his family, outdoor activities including hunting and fishing, and supporting Auburn Tiger sports. He is an Auburn graduate, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, focusing on Finance. Bugg also is a member of Opelika Rotary, the Opelika Chamber of Commerce and the Lee County Realtor Association, and previously coached the Opelika Baseball Club.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded over $3.5 billion in home loans in 2020. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

Bugg (NMLS# 1090733) can be reached at 334-319-6126 or Kyle.Bugg@FCMhomeloans.com .

