First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Launches "Business First", Bringing A New Level Of Personalized Concierge Business Solutions To The Lehigh Valley

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, the #1 ranked credit union in PA by Forbes (2019 & 2020), announces the launch of Business First by First Commonwealth FCU bringing an unmatched level of personalized business solutions and concierge banking to businesses throughout the Greater Lehigh Valley. Business First by First Commonwealth FCU offers business members a package of solutions with lower costs, faster service and better value than ever and makes comprehensive business solutions for small and mid-size businesses more inclusive and accessible.

Since First Commonwealth FCU has always been about putting people and purpose first, it should come as no surprise that their dedicated team of business solutions experts come with decades of experience and are empowered to do the right thing to help business owners and their employees thrive. That means a dedicated team for each business member, personalized concierge service, fast local decisions, trusted experts, better value, the latest technology and access to free business networking and learning.

The goal of Business First by First Commonwealth FCU is to bring business solutions that deliver continuous value, according to Kevin Brown, Chief Lending Officer. "Every business owner needs a trusted partner to help nurture and guide their entrepreneurial spirit and balance everyday business needs. Naturally, that's where we come in. Each member has a dedicated local Business Solutions Manager who really knows their business and is passionate about providing personalized service and comprehensive business solutions. Their local team of business solutions experts are real people ready to deliver personalized experiences when, where and how you and your business needs them," he says. "Everything we do is designed to help busy business owners easily and conveniently manage their business and personal financial needs. We provide comprehensive business solutions all in one place."

Business First by First Commonwealth also offers many other value-added features including access to free networking, education and financial wellness resources, and exclusive access to free membership in First Commonwealth for employees through Work First by First Commonwealth FCU.

"Our free Work First by First Commonwealth FCU employer partner program is also available to business members to bring exclusive access to First Commonwealth FCU to your employees and their families," said James Gagliano, Chief Experience Officer. "We created the program to help our business members attract and retain employees by bringing added value to your employee benefits and onboarding programs," he explains. The employer partner program gives employees and their families access to banking, borrowing, saving and investing solutions, 24/7 access and free financial counseling. "Your employees will even be able to access onsite concierge banking and financial education at your business," Gagliano adds, "and we have the latest technology and 11 full-service locations throughout the Lehigh Valley."

"What makes our Business First and Work First programs a powerful combination for business owners is that it allows us to intimately understanding of your business to ensure we are a trusted advisor and partner in helping you achieve your goals. Our goal is to help empower the pursuit of financial happiness for more businesses, individuals and families throughout the diverse Lehigh Valley," added Brown. Learn more at: https://firstcommonwealth.org/business-first/

ABOUT FIRST COMMONWEALTH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union (FCFCU) is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial services cooperative serving more than 68,000 members and 1,500 businesses in the Greater Lehigh Valley since 1959. A nationally recognized leader in consumer and business banking innovation and service, FCFCU is committed to offering a more inclusive, better banking experience and investing heavily in the Lehigh Valley community. As the Forbes' #1 Credit Union in PA in both 2020 and 2019, and winner of numerous community service awards, First Commonwealth FCU is among the highest ranked credit unions by the National Credit Union Administration . With a mission of "empowering the pursuit of financial happiness" and core values of "honesty, innovation, generosity, humility, excellence and respect" FCFCU is focused on bringing affordable, easy to use financial services to everyone in the Lehigh Valley community. With eleven financial centers , 24/7 account access , a best-in-class digital banking center and dedicated small business center, First Commonwealth FCU provides trusted financial services in the communities they serve. First Commonwealth FCU serves its membership through purpose-driven and mission-based values to help members empower their pursuit of financial happiness through all the stages of life.

