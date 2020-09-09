First Choice Health And Eastside Health Network Announce Direct-to-Employer Partnership, Giving Eastside Employees Higher-Quality Care

SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Health (FCH), a leading provider-owned healthcare administrator in the Northwest, and Eastside Health Network, a clinically integrated network of physicians and providers, have announced a new partnership that provides self-funded employers on Seattle's Eastside direct access to healthcare providers, offering higher-quality, comprehensive care at a more affordable cost.

The partnership is a departure from the traditional health insurance model and seeks to offer true integration between payors—in this case, Eastside employers—and healthcare providers. Through this model, primary care providers (PCP) work directly with care coordinators and nurse navigators who have access to comprehensive, individualized patient data across systems, practices and specialties throughout the region. This arrangement allows them to communicate with patients on an unprecedented level and actively partner with them to navigate the complex landscape of health care—all in coordination with the patient's PCP. For patients with chronic health and wellness conditions, this means they have a dedicated partner in creating health goals, managing their complex care needs with different physicians across specialties and practices, and tracking their progress. This elevated, personalized approach helps ensure patients utilize and experience the best possible care and outcomes.

"Improving the quality of care for employees and expanding access to that care, all while keeping costs down, is what First Choice Health is all about," said First Choice Health CEO and President Jaja Okigwe. "This is the latest in a number of partnerships that we've developed with employers to help give them more direct access to their in-network healthcare providers. Eastside Health Network is the leading clinically integrated network in the greater Puget Sound area, and we're thrilled to be working with such a forward-leaning organization."

"Eastside Health Network focuses on advancing the health of the Puget Sound region's Eastside population, while reducing the overall cost of care through standardized utilization and patient care management," said David LaMarche, Eastside Health Network Chief Administrative Officer. "By working collaboratively with First Choice Health, our network of providers will advance care coordination, including preventive care, resulting in improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience."

"This partnership between First Choice Health and Eastside Health Network represents a unique idea that will benefit Eastside employers greatly," said Alex Rule, Western Region VP of Healthcare Strategy for Gallagher Benefit Services, who is serving as an early adopter of this new approach. "We're proud to be an early adopter and to provide added value and better care for our clients."

Earlier this year, FCH announced a partnership with health and benefit navigation company Rightway Healthcare that gives FCH members direct access to Rightway's innovative technology platform and team of health care navigators. This new resource, together with Eastside Health Network's navigation resources and comprehensive virtual care across 99% of its primary care providers, positions the partnership to uniquely serve the needs of patients.

The partnership with Eastside Health Network is the latest example of FCH expanding access to members through thoughtful partnerships with care providers while enabling a richer member experience through availability of virtual care, concierge and navigation services, and coordinated, highly-efficient administration.

About First Choice HealthFirst Choice Health, headquartered in Seattle, Wash., is a forward-thinking alternative to traditional health care insurance, offering unparalleled access to providers, expert benefits administration, and an Employee Assistance Program, supporting members in every step of their health care journeys. Built by hospitals and physicians from the ground up, the provider owned FCH focuses on flexible health care administration and cost containment, giving employers of all sizes the opportunity to build a care management plan to suit their unique health care needs. Originating as a provider network in 1985, First Choice Health has grown to serve all of Washington and the Northwestern U.S., including Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota. For more information, visit First Choice Health online at www.fchn.com.

About Eastside Health NetworkThe Eastside Health Network is a clinically integrated network of physicians and providers who share a collaborative approach to health care delivery that manages patients' care at every level, controls costs and reduces unnecessary procedures, all with a focus toward the best quality care and outcomes for each patient. The Eastside Health Network is part of the Eastside Health Alliance, a joint venture of Overlake Medical Center and EvergreenHealth, created to deliver high-quality care and exceptional patient experience at a lower overall cost; improve access and coordination of care; and to enhance the depth and breadth of services offered on the Eastside. For more information, visit www.eastsidehealthnetwork.com.

Media Contact Kyle Wall of The Fearey Group for First Choice Health FCH@feareygroup.com / (570) 575-3405

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-choice-health-and-eastside-health-network-announce-direct-to-employer-partnership-giving-eastside-employees-higher-quality-care-301126720.html

SOURCE First Choice Health