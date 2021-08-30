First China UAE Joint Venture Film Is To Start The Production

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global launching ceremony of a feature film "Home Operation" was held in Beijing Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on July 26 th, 2021. Hundreds of officers, journalists and guests attended the ceremony, amongst whom there was the UAE Ambassador to China, H.E. Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri.

"This film is based on a major diplomatic action which actually occurred in an Arab country. It highlights the humanitarian cooperation between UAE and China in a perilous situation. I am delighted to attend the formal launching, for the production of the film will take place in the UAE and involve the film sectors from both countries," said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

Based on the early stage of the civil war in a Middle Eastern country in 2015, the film is working on showcasing how China evacuated more than 600 nationals and more than 200 nationals of other countries from that named country Yomen. The story reproduces the thrilling evacuation operation, showing China's image of internationalism and humanitarianism. It is the first film in the subject of evacuation overseas Chinese.

"When I looked for sites to shoot this film, I was welcomed by the UAE authorities and experts. Finding out the numerous studios, equipment and professional staff in production in UAE, I am fully convinced by the convenience on making film in UAE. Soon my production company, SYX Pictures FZ-LLC, will complete the registration in UAE. Thereafter, a base for me and Chinese film industry in MENA will be ready," said the Director & Producer of Home Operation Mr. SONG Yinxi.

SONG explained that the Chinese audience is starting to become more and more interested in international topics. Along with the growing numbers of overseas Chinese and the increasing care of the Chinese government towards its nationals, consular protection is one of the most important works of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in China.

"This movie was made to truly reproduce the evacuation of overseas Chinese. It highlights the Chinese government's "people-oriented" ruling philosophy, reflects the wisdom of the Chinese Communist Party members, demonstrates the responsibility of the great country, and eulogizes that we have a strong motherland as a carrier," Song said.

Song has also directed other popular films such as "Who Am I 2015", and is a close friend of Jackie Chan, Chinese actor, martial arts star and film director who received an honorary Oscar for his decades of work in film. This time, Jackie CHAN is the Executive Producer of Home Operation.

"It is the one of few Arabic theme films in China, but it will be subtitled in English and Arabic, distributed worldwide in cinema and streaming websites."

The total box office in China reached a record high of US$9.2 billion in 2019, up 5.4% over 2018. Without the COVID-19, the Chinese film market will keep increasing and constantly leading the international market in the number of cinemas, screens, revenue and profits.

"The pandemic has delayed the launching of this film, but in Oct. the shooting in UAE will start, then Lebanon and other Arabic countries. Hopefully we put it on air before summer 2022," said SONG.

"SYX Pictures was not registered for Home Operation only. We have other films and series under preparation. Those are all based on Arabic countries' life and business activities. We wish we could be the pioneer to introduce Arabic culture to global Chinese audiences through films, series, as well as internet streaming programs."

Dr. Al Dhaheri further elaborated, "Cultural exchanges are intergral to the UAE-China bilateral relationship. There are increasing numbers of collaborations from a broad spectrum of cultural industries and people-to-people exchanges, such as art, language, education, museums and heritage. I hope the film industry will continue to endorse the commonalities that we share."

"We look forward to the corporation with Arabic experts in the production and distribution of films and series. We would like to share with the Arab our experience in Chinese market, as well as the profit on investing in Chinese films," concluded by Director Song.

