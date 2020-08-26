First Card Payments Opens Office In Miami's Financial District

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Card Payments has opened their headquarters and newest office in the heart of the Miami Financial District, at 1395 Brickell Ave, surrounded by businesses affected by Covid-19.

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Card Payments has opened their headquarters and newest office in the heart of the Miami Financial District, at 1395 Brickell Ave, surrounded by businesses affected by Covid-19. The company promises to offer the same level of service and best pricing in Miami that has made it renowned in South Florida, with the added mission to ensure that businesses affected by the pandemic are given the opportunity to cut costs and grow.

"The pandemic and the resulting quarantine have had a lasting impact on the economy in Miami. Even now we are seeing a record number of Covid-19 cases spike around the city. We believe that our city and our businesses can only survive if we work together. We moved our headquarters here wanting to be part of the solution. We ensuring we are here to rebuild Miami together with local businesses." - Alexander Ellis, cofounder of First Card Payments.

As the pandemic continues to take lives and affect businesses in Miami, and the rest of country, the future may seem uncertain for many. Right now, more than ever most companies need to cut costs and streamline business administration. Already, employees are working remotely, meetings are held over zoom and decisions that affect the company are made primarily through text and email.

"Business owners have a weight to bear that at times feel unmanageable. They are concerned about their health, their family's health and the wellbeing of their employees. It's tougher than ever to be an entrepreneur." - Bruce Ellis, cofounder of First Card Payments.

The landscape has changed, and entrepreneurs and C-level executives are being forced to re-examine how they do business. Cutting costs could be a big part of that plan.

First Card Payments has vowed to be a part of the solution and the company's move to Miami is a first step to ensure that promise is realized.

About:

First Card Payments is a merchant processor providing service in South Florida and all 50 states for over 12 years. With a combined knowledge base of more than 26 years of experience in the Merchant Processing Industry. Sign up for your account here: https://www.firstcardpayments.com/, or visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fcpays or our LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-card-payments/

