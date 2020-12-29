First Bank & Trust Company Welcomes Penny Baunach To The Commercial Deposit Management Team

LYNCHBURG, Va., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company, a diversified financial services firm, announced that Penny Baunach has been appointed to the Commercial Deposit Management team as Business Relationship Officer.

Baunach brings 39 years of banking experience, most recently from BB&T in Lynchburg, Virginia, where she served as a Certified Merchant Representative. In her new role at First Bank & Trust Company, Baunach will offer commercial deposit management solutions to businesses in Lynchburg and the surrounding areas.

"We are extremely excited to have Penny join our Lynchburg team," stated Mark C. Thackston, Senior Vice President, market leader for the Lynchburg and surrounding area. "Penny's enthusiasm, integrity, professionalism, and knowledge make her a valuable asset to the entire Lynchburg area, and she is a proven winner who will take the time to assist businesses of all sizes."

Baunach currently resides in Lynchburg, Virginia with her family and is active in her community, currently serving as the Treasurer on the Lynchburg Dog Park's Board of Directors.

Penny's office is located at 14339 Wards Rd. Unit D in Lynchburg, Virginia. Baunach may be reached at pbaunach@firstbank.com or by calling 434-509-1201.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Kaitlyn Widner at kpruitt@firstbank.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-bank--trust-company-welcomes-penny-baunach-to-the-commercial-deposit-management-team-301199038.html

SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company