First Bank & Trust Company Welcomes Chad Pennington To The Mortgage Division

BRISTOL, Va., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company, a diversified financial services firm, today announced that Chad Pennington has been appointed as Vice President, Mortgage Division.

Pennington is an experienced mortgage lender with over 17 years in banking, most recently from New Peoples Bank. In his role at First Bank & Trust Company, he will work with the Mortgage Division to originate, process and close mortgage loans including conventional, construction and Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) loan products for the Abingdon and Bristol markets and the surrounding region.

"Chad brings experience and innovation to this division that will allow us to continue providing excellence in customer service to our rapidly growing customer base," stated Andy Puckett, Senior Vice President and Mortgage Division Manager at First Bank & Trust Company. "He is a skilled lending professional who is committed to the needs of his mortgage clients."

Pennington holds a Masters of Business Administration from King College in Bristol, Tennessee and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Emory and Henry College in Emory, Virginia. He is a graduate of the Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management, a graduate of Leadership Washington County, He is a notary for the Commonwealth of Virginia and currently a member of the Planning Commission for the Town of Abingdon. He and his wife, Lesley, and daughter, Ellyson, reside in Abingdon, Virginia.

Chad Pennington's office is located at 191 Bristol East Road, Suite 201 in Bristol, Virginia. He can be reached at 276-644-9900 cpennington@firstbank.com

About First Bank & Trust Company First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Nicole Franks nfranks@firstbank.com

