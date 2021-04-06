First BanCorp To Announce 1Q 2021 Results On April 26, 2021

First BanCorp (the "Corporation") (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, before the market opens on April 26, 2021.

First BanCorp will hold a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Monday April 26, 2021. The call and webcast will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Corporation's website: www.1firstbank.com.

Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary software. The call may also be accessed through a dial-in telephone number 877-506-6537 or 412-380-2001 for international callers. Following the webcast presentation, a question and answer session will be made available to research analysts and institutional investors.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in First BanCorp's website until April 26, 2022. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through May 26, 2021 at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 for international callers. The replay access code is 10154496.

About First BanCorp

First BanCorp. is the parent corporation of FirstBank Puerto Rico, a state-chartered commercial bank with operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Florida, and of FirstBank Insurance Agency, LLC. Among the subsidiaries of FirstBank Puerto Rico are First Federal Finance Limited Liability Company and First Express, Inc., both small loan companies, and FirstBank Puerto Rico Securities Corp., a broker-dealer subsidiary. First BanCorp's shares of common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FBP."

