First Audience With Her Majesty The Queen For Governor General Designate Mary Simon

OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Governor General Designate, Mary Simon, met with Her Majesty The Queen yesterday. Due to the global pandemic and travel restrictions, the audience was held virtually.

In accordance with the constitutions of national orders, Her Majesty invested Ms. Simon as an extraordinary Companion of the Order of Canada (C.C.), an extraordinary Commander of the Order of Military Merit (C.M.M.) and a Commander of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces (C.O.M.).

Ms. Simon will be installed as the 30 th Governor General of Canada on July 26, 2021 and at that time, she will become Chancellor and Principal Companion of the Order of Canada, Chancellor of the Order of Military Merit and Chancellor of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

Ms. Simon was born in Kangiqsualujjuaq, Nunavik ( Quebec) and will be the first Indigenous governor general in Canada.

Quick Facts

Canada is a constitutional monarchy and a parliamentary democracy and the Governor General is the representative of Her Majesty The Queen in Canada .

The governor general's responsibilities include carrying out constitutional duties, serving as commander-in-chief, representing Canada at home and abroad and recognizing, honoring, and showcasing Canadians while fostering greater connections.

at home and abroad and recognizing, honoring, and showcasing Canadians while fostering greater connections. The investitures conducted yesterday highlight the central role the Governor General plays in the administration of Canadian honours.

An Audience with The Queen is a formal one-to-one meeting. Audiences generally take place in person, however due to the pandemic are taking place virtually.

