First American Ranked Among The Best Workplaces In Texas For Fourth Year In A Row

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that Great Place to Work ® has recognized First American as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Texas, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has been recognized as a premier Texas employer.

"The competition for talented people in Texas' growing market is strong, so the recognition as a premier employer in the state reflects how important we consider providing a superior workplace experience. Yet, it's our people and their actions every day that are the most responsible for the workplace experience at First American," said Dennis Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. "Their integrity, teamwork and commitment to their colleagues, customers and communities are what fuels First American's reputation for leadership and innovation in the title insurance and settlement services industry."

To prepare the 2021 Best Workplaces in Texas list, Great Place to Work gathered and analyzed confidential survey responses from more than 73,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across Texas. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas™," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "These companies stand out because they are built on foundations of trust. Their leaders can expect excellent business results because their great employee experience is one of the best in the state. And not just for the C-suite, but for every demographic and every level of the organization."

In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth consecutive year, and was also named one of the Best Workplaces for Women and one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance, each for the fifth year in a row.

The company's Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work ® to the "Best Workplaces™ in Canada - 1000+ Employees" list for six consecutive years (2015-2020). In 2020, FCT was also recognized on the 2020 list of Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion, list of Best Workplaces™ for Women, and list of Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness.

The Best Workplaces in Texas is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work ® based on employee survey feedback. To see the complete list of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Texas, click here.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) - Get Report is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For ® list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

