First American Named To The Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For® List For Sixth Consecutive Year

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that the company is one of the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For ®, according to Fortune and global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work ®. This marks the sixth year in a row that First American has earned a place on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For ® list.

"This consistent recognition as one of the premier employers in the country reflects the integrity, commitment and teamwork our people demonstrate every single day, so they deserve the spotlight for the working environment they help create and enhance," said Dennis J. Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. "We strongly believe that putting people first matters, and this philosophy begins with our employees and extends from there to our customers, our shareholders and our communities."

To determine the 2021 list, Great Place to Work ® surveyed over half a million employees on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees' physical, emotional and financial health; and the company's broader community impact. Companies were also assessed on how employees' experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics to ensure that the company is creating a great workplace for all.

"Congratulations to the 100 Best Companies to Work For. These companies stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers and our society, in a difficult year," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year - a testament to the resilience of their inclusive, high-trust cultures."

In 2020, Fortune ® magazine recognized First American as one of the Best Workplaces for Women and Great Place to Work also named the company one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & InsuranceTM, each for the fifth consecutive year. Fortune ® magazine and Great Place to Work ® have also named First American a Best Workplace for Diversity.

The company's Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work ® to the "Best Workplaces™ in Canada - 1000+ Employees" list for seven consecutive years (2015-2021). FCT was also recognized for the second year in a row on the list of Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2021, and last year the company was named on the list of Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness™.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) - Get Report is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For ® list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com .

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For ® ™

Great Place to Work ® selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For ® by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than half a million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from over 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work ®

Great Place to Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

