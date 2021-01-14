First American Named One Of The Best Workplaces In The San Francisco Bay Area By Great Place To Work® And Fortune For Second Year In A Row

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that Fortune ® and Great Place to Work ® named First American as one of...

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that Fortune ® and Great Place to Work ® named First American as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in the San Francisco Bay Area, marking the second consecutive year the company has been recognized as a premier Bay Area employer.

"The competition for talented people in the Bay Area is fierce, so we're proud that Fortune and Great Place to Work have once again highlighted our status as a premier employer. But the spotlight belongs to our people and the significant role they play in maintaining the superior workplace experience at First American," said Dennis Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. "Our people, and their integrity, teamwork and commitment to their colleagues, customers and communities, drive our reputation for leadership and innovation in the title insurance and settlement services industry."

To prepare the 2021 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list, Great Place to Work considered more than 44,000 employee surveys from companies across the San Francisco Bay Area, evaluating more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

"Talented people in the Bay Area want to work for organizations where they can be part of something innovative and impactful," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like First American are attracting these candidates because of their great workplace culture, where employees feel like their job is meaningful and that they can maximize their human potential."

In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth consecutive year, and was also named one of the Best Workplaces for Women and one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance, each for the fifth year in a row.

The company's Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work ® to the "Best Workplaces™ in Canada - 1000+ Employees" list for six consecutive years (2015-2020). In 2020, FCT was also recognized on the 2020 list of Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion, list of Best Workplaces™ for Women, and list of Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work ® and Fortune ® based on employee survey feedback. To see the complete list of the 2021 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area, click here.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) - Get Report is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For ® list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

