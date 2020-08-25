First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 44 Cents Per Share

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 44...

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) - Get Report,a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 44 cents per common share.

The cash dividend is payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 8, 2020.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) - Get Report is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For ® list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

