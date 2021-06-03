First American Data & Analytics Executive Matt Key Named One Of HousingWire's 2021 Rising Stars Award Winners

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) - Get Report and a leading global provider of property and ownership data and advanced analytic solutions, announced today that Matt Key, director of sales, data solutions, was named a winner of HousingWire's 2021 Rising Stars awards, which honors 50 industry leaders under the age of 40 for their innovative and valuable contributions to the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries. The winners were selected by HousingWire's Selection Committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, community outreach, client impact and personal success.

"Matt's deep understanding of the fintech and proptech sectors and the strong relationships he builds with our clients through his consultative approach has helped establish our data licensing business as a leading partner for innovative companies across a variety of industries," said Robert Karraa, president of First American Data & Analytics. "In addition to his impact with data licensing, Matt's contributions to the growth of DataTree.com, our leading public record platform, as well as spearheading our newest capabilities, including cloud access to our datasets via the Snowflake Data Marketplace, make this recognition even more well deserved."

Key's achievements at First American over the past 15 years and specifically for his contributions to its growing data licensing business earned him the recognition from HousingWire. Over the past 12 months, Key and his team have significantly expanded the data licensing business in new and rapidly growing industry sectors, such as proptech. Under Key's leadership, First American has doubled the number of available datasets that clients can license.

"These Rising Stars are such an impressive group. Their hard work and resiliency are evident in the success they brought to their companies during a year that started off with shut downs and ended up with record origination volume," said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. "Usually we think of Rising Stars as the future leaders of housing, but in many cases this year's winners are already leading in significant ways."

About First American Data & Analytics

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation, is a national provider of property-centric information, risk management and valuation solutions. First American maintains and curates the industry's largest property and ownership dataset that includes more than 7 billion document images. Its major platforms and products include: DataTree ®, FraudGuard ®, RegsData™, First American TaxSource™ and ACI ®. Find out more about how First American Data & Analytics powers the real estate, mortgage and title settlement services industries with advanced decisioning solutions at www.FirstAmDNA.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) - Get Report is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For ® list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com .

