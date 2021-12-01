First American Data & Analytics Executive Jennifer Menard Named A 2021 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters Award Winner

First American Data & Analytics , a division of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) and a leading national provider of property and ownership data and advanced analytic solutions, announced today that Jennifer Menard, senior director of...

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) - Get First American Financial Corporation Report and a leading national provider of property and ownership data and advanced analytic solutions, announced today that Jennifer Menard, senior director of product management, mortgage analytics, was named among the winners of HousingWire's 2021 Tech Trendsetters awards, which recognizes 50 product and technology leaders who have been indispensable in bringing innovative tech solutions to market for housing industry clients.

"Jennifer has played a leading role in the development and successful launch of innovative mortgage analytics solutions that have raised the bar for mortgage fraud prevention tools," said Robert Karraa, president of First American Data & Analytics. "Her deep understanding of customer needs, combined with her strong leadership and product development skills, has shaped the solutions our financial services clients rely on to efficiently and accurately identify mortgage fraud risk."

An expert in fraud and compliance technology, Menard has been responsible for the strategy, launch and widespread adoption of several cutting-edge solutions for the mortgage industry. In 2021, Menard's leadership and expertise were critical in the launch of the First American AppIntelligence Score™, a powerful new fraud pattern-recognition scoring model. Menard and her team analyzed hundreds of thousands of loan findings to develop this highly accurate model, which enables high-volume lenders and investors to more precisely identify the risk of fraud and early payment default within both new mortgage applications and portfolios.

The AppIntelligence Score uses the company's proprietary predictive fraud indices, employing both natural and artificial intelligence, as well as machine-learning technologies. It simultaneously runs proprietary sub-models for risk, including synthetic identity, income, employment, early payment default, undisclosed debt and loan participant risk review.

"This year's list of Tech Trendsetters has, yet again, proven to be the driving force behind the digital transformation in housing," said Sarah Wheeler, editor-in-chief at HousingWire. "The honorees on this impressive list are finding solutions to some of the industry's toughest challenges, from improving the borrower's journey to streamlining every step of the real estate transaction process."

