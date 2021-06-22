Firmament Completes Investment In Cybersecurity Services & Software Provider CyberPoint

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firmament Group ("Firmament"), a leading provider of tailored capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today an investment in CyberPoint International, LLC ("CyberPoint" or the...

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firmament Group ("Firmament"), a leading provider of tailored capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today an investment in CyberPoint International, LLC ("CyberPoint" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative cybersecurity services, solutions, and products to federal agencies and commercial enterprises.

CyberPoint is led by industry veterans Karl Gumtow (CEO), and his wife, Vicki Gumtow (COO), who both have 25+ years of relevant experience in cybersecurity and managed IT services. Mr. Gumtow shared his thoughts on the investment: "Vicki and I are beyond thrilled to partner with Firmament at a time when reliable cybersecurity defenses are so critical. Firmament's financial backing will catalyze the remarkable progress the team has already made developing next generation cybersecurity software products for our customers, while continuing to provide vital cybersecurity services to the federal agencies most responsible for the defense of our country."

Firmament's Ted Wong added, "We are extremely excited to partner with Karl, Vicki, and the entire CyberPoint team to accelerate the growth of an already reputable and lauded cybersecurity business. Our investment in CyberPoint demonstrates our conviction in the long-term industry tailwinds driving growth in the cybersecurity industry and the importance of the solutions that the Company provides to its customers. We are committed to providing the capital solutions necessary for the CyberPoint team to continue delivering premier cybersecurity services to its customers and developing state-of-the-art software for both federal agencies and commercial enterprises."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About CyberPointCyberPoint ( www.cyberpoint.com) is a global provider of innovative cybersecurity services, solutions, and products. CyberPoint helps organizations reduce risks and defend themselves in a world of continuously emerging and advanced cyber threats. CyberPoint offers products designed to automate critical security operations, better understand risks to an enterprise, discover novel threats, and facilitate sensitive information sharing.

About FirmamentFirmament ( www.thefirmamentgroup.com) provides tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on businesses in the healthcare services, software, health and wellness, food and agriculture, life sciences, and business services industries. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

