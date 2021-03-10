Firm Brings Innovative HR Talent Solution To Metro Detroit

As the need for flexibility increases for businesses and workers, HR Collaborative is expanding its interim HR network to Michigan's east side.

DETROIT, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has changed how we work. In response, Michigan-based firm, HR Collaborative, has changed how HR works.

Through HR Collaborative's interim talent services, employers can integrate HR experts into their team when, where, and for as long as they need them.

More than 60 organizations in West Michigan have already tapped into this flex network to augment their people operations, fill sudden personnel gaps, or kick off their Human Resources function.

And now, HR Collaborative is expanding its services to Metro Detroit.

Resilience Through FlexibilityThis past year, many HR teams have been overwhelmed trying to keep up with pivots and mandates. And many HR professionals have struggled to maintain 9-5, M-F schedules as the pandemic reshaped demands at home.

HR Collaborative's flex talent offers the best of both worlds.

By leveraging resources that seamlessly move on and off their team, HR leaders can keep pace with their organization's needs. And by having more control over where and when they work, HR professionals can better balance their work and life.

A Partnership, Not a PlatformUnlike gig platforms, HR Collaborative works with both employers and professionals to find the right fit. The matchmaking process is so effective, more than 30% of clients hire their flexible HR professional permanently.

For HR professionals, joining HR Collaborative's talent network offers both flexibility and extensive support. They receive assignment pay weekly, have access to top-tier HR tools, and are part of a community of experts.

Coming to Metro DetroitHR Collaborative has already begun expanding its services to the east side of the state. Last year, they provided more than 2,500 hours of flex HR to organizations in the region.

Founder, Beth Kelly, is excited about growing HR Collaborative's flex talent network.

"I'm so grateful we're able to offer this opportunity to Metro Detroit. COVID has placed incredible pressure on local businesses and the local HR professional community, especially working parents. Our talent network offers a sustainable solution for both when they need it most," said Kelly.

To learn more about HR Collaborative's flexible HR professional services, visit here .To learn more about becoming an HR Collaborative Flex Professional, visit here .

About HR Collaborative:Founded in 2013, HR Collaborative is a Michigan-based HR firm that makes work better. How? By filling in the HR gaps that small and midsize organizations have today and working together to build sustainable people practices for tomorrow. Alongside flexible HR talent services, HR Collaborative is recognized for its executive recruiting, leadership coaching, team development, compensation analysis, and comprehensive HR management. To learn more about HR Collaborative, visit https://hrcollaborative.com .

