Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Annual First Responders Month Fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a global pandemic, destructive wildfires and an extremely active hurricane season, first responders are fighting harder than ever on the frontlines. In honor of its 15 th anniversary, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation ® is continuing its annual First Responders Monthfundraiser with the goal of raising $1 million to properly equip and protect first responders. To support the initiative, guests are encouraged to visit any local Firehouse Subs ® restaurant or FirstRespondersMonth.org during the month of October to purchase a virtual medallion in the amount of $1, $5, $15 or $30.

This year's theme, "Help the Helpers" emphasizes that the need to help first responders has never been greater as frontline heroes are battling COVID-19 and seemingly endless natural disasters, on top of their usual call volume.

"The Foundation's mission is to help those who put their lives on the line every day to help their communities," said Robin Peters, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Executive Director. "That need is greater than ever this year, which is why we're helping the helpers by raising money to buy much-needed equipment and resources for first responders this month."

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded 15 years ago following the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, when Firehouse Subs founders Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen traveled to Mississippi to provide food to first responders and survivors. As they traveled back to Florida, they knew they could do more, and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was born with the mission of providing lifesaving equipment, prevention education and resources to first responders and public safety organizations. Today, the non-profit organization has granted more than $53 million in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Throughout October, guests can help Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation reach its $1 million fundraising goal by purchasing medallions in the amount of $1, $5, $15 or $30. For the first time, medallions will be virtual to create a touchless experience between staff and guests, in addition to the many other efforts being made to reduce contact in restaurants. All funds raised will benefit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to provide lifesaving equipment and resources for first responders and public safety organizations. In addition to medallion donations, a portion of every purchase made at U.S. Firehouse Subs locations support the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awards grants on a quarterly basis which are given to first responders and non-profits that support community safety. A majority of grants go toward purchasing lifesaving equipment for first responder organizations. Equipment examples include bunker coats ( $1,000- $1,300), thermal imaging cameras ($10,000), automated external defibrillators (AEDs) ($1,500), all-terrain vehicles ($20,000) and vehicle extrication tools ($25,000). Organizations interested in applying for a grant can do so through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation website: FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATIONIn 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides funding resources, lifesaving equipment, prevention education, training and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $53 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization by Charity Navigator. Their highest designation. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you.

