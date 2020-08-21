Firefighter Grants Available To Fire Departments In Illinois American Water's Service Areas

Illinois American Water is accepting applications for its 2020 Firefighter Grant Program. Through this program, the company provides financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations in its service areas. Since 2010, Illinois American Water has awarded over $582,000 through 590 grants.

According to Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water President, the program is a natural fit for the local water company. He said, "At Illinois American Water, safety is our top priority - both the safety of our employees and the safety of the communities we serve. Our team works hard to test and operate every fire hydrant annually to support local fire protection and public safety. The firefighter grant program is another way we can work with our local heroes."

The firefighter grant program, which is in its tenth year, assists firefighters with equipment and training resources. Uniformed professional and volunteer fire departments serving Illinois American Water's service territory are eligible for a grant of up to $1,000to cover costs associated with the following:

Personal protective gear

Communications Equipment

Firefighting tools

Water Handling Equipment

Training and related activities/materials used to support community fire protection

Reimbursement for specific fire training classes, including training manuals and workbooks

Fire departments should email a letter of application by Sept. 8, 2020 with the following information:

Description of the organization(s) seeking support

Overview of specific project to be funded and grant amount requested

Community problem/challenges that the project will address

Timeframe for implementation of project

Summary of other sources being approached for support of the project

Project budget

Applications should be sent to Katie Fidler, external affairs specialist, at katie.fidler@amwater.com.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK) - Get Report, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Illinois American Water ranked #1 in Customer Satisfactionwith Large Water Utilities in the Midwest according to the J.D. Power2020 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards

