FireEye To Host Threat Briefing And Mandiant Advantage Threat Intelligence Demonstration For Investors And Financial Analysts

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) - Get Report, the intelligence-led security company, today announced a threat briefing and Mandiant Advantage Threat Intelligence demonstration for investors and financial analysts. Mandiant Advantage is a controls-agnostic SaaS platform built to integrate Mandiant Threat Intelligence, Mandiant Security Validation, and Mandiant Defense (formerly Respond Security Analyst).

Date and Time:

Thursday, February 25, 2021

8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Speakers:

Kevin Mandia, Chief Executive Officer

Sandra Joyce, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Intelligence

Chris Key, Executive Vice President of Products, Mandiant Solutions

The briefing and demonstration will be webcast. The live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.fireeye.com/events.cfm. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the conclusion of the event. In addition, interested parties may listen to the live webcast by telephone - dial-in numbers are available at https://meetmax.zoom.us/u/kb0CEOdStC and the meeting ID is 864-7655-2504.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,900 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

