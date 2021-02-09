FireEye Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences: Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet ConferenceFormat: Virtual ConferencePresentation: Wednesday, February 10 at...

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet ConferenceFormat: Virtual ConferencePresentation: Wednesday, February 10 at 12:40 p.m. PT

JMP Securities Technology ConferenceFormat: Virtual ConferencePresentation: Monday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom ConferenceFormat: Virtual ConferencePresentation: Tuesday, March 2 at 10:15 a.m. PT

Truist Securities Technology ConferenceFormat: Virtual ConferencePresentation: Wednesday, March 10 at 9:10 a.m. PT

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to live and archived webcasts are available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://investors.fireeye.com/events.cfm

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,900 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

