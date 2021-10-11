FIRE! Science & Safety Debuts At The California Science Center

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire! Science & Safety is a new exhibition opening at the California Science Center on October 29, 2021. Created in partnership with Children's Burn Foundation, the exhibit is designed to help guests understand the fire risks that are present in most homes, how simple changes can help to avoid fire dangers, and how to respond if a fire ignites.

Fire! Science & Safety is set in a "typical" Los Angeles home presented as a training site for young "fire danger detectives." Guests will find themselves at the Casa del Fuego Apartments, #911, where they can explore an immersive environment and engage in hands-on activities to learn about the science of fire, discover fire hazards and practice fire-safe behaviors. Going from one living space to another, visitors will have the opportunity to create a virtual "fire" out of different ingredients in a fire pit, practice fire-fighting skills using a fire extinguisher, and figure out which appliances might blow a circuit when used together.

A section of Fire! Science & Safety addresses the increasingly important issue of wildfires in California. One wall features a dramatic wildfire scene - a touch screen allows guests to view up to five different videos that answers questions such as "Why do we have wildfires in California?," "What can we do to reduce catastrophic wildfires?," and more.

" Fire! Science & Safety is a fresh approach to understanding the science of fire," said California Science Center President and CEO, Jeffrey N. Rudolph. "Guests, especially children, can safely experience real-life fire hazards and learn preventive measures that can potentially save lives."

Sharon Townsend, Executive Director at Children's Burn Foundation stated, "We have found the perfect partner in the California Science Center to expand our Prevention and Education Programs. This world-class science center will utilize experiential activities, using cutting-edge technology and multimedia displays with the potential to reach millions of children and families. This life-saving exhibit will help change the footprint of prevention education in the greater Los Angeles area with potential for growth into other markets. It will save lives!"

"As a former Trustee of the California Science Center Foundation Board, I am delighted that we were able to join forces in creating this exhibit," noted Willian R. Barrett, Jr., Children's Burn Foundation Board Member. "The California Science Center is one of the country's premier science centers and one of California's largest visitor destinations. With thousands of school children, their parents and teachers touring daily, the number of children Children's Burn Foundation can reach, teach and protect will grow exponentially."

Exhibit highlights:

Patio - Guests enter the exhibit through the patio and will be invited to explore the science behind fire and its necessary elements. By choosing from an array of fuel and heat options and adding oxygen, a virtual fire flares up in a fire pit. Once one of the elements is removed, the virtual fire goes out.

Living Room- Guests will walk in to find a cozy setting with furnishings and even a fireplace. They will learn what to do if a fire breaks out, including the importance of having an escape plan and getting low to the floor to minimize the dangers of heat, smoke and toxic gases.

Bedroom-Visitors will be challenged to recognize the signs of overloaded circuits and sockets, and that some appliances need more power than others. An iron on an ironing board and a lit candle are reminders to never leave these items unattended.

Kitchen - Guests can interact with many common appliances such as stove, a microwave, and an oven, to learn about the fire dangers of each and how to prevent them. Actions such as keeping hot pots away from the edge of the stove top and making a 3-foot "kid-free zone" around the stove are steps to keeping everyone safe.

Utility Room - The exhibit invites guests to put out a virtual fire that has just started because of a dryer malfunction. First, they need to quickly assess the situation and decide if it's worth fighting the fire or better to escape. If they choose to fight it and use the fire extinguisher properly, the fire subsides - if not, the visitor is prompted to leave the area immediately in order to be safe.

Fire! Science & Safety is located in the Creative World gallery on the 3 rd floor.

About Children's Burn FoundationChildren's Burn Foundation is the only organization that heals child burn survivors and their families through comprehensive physical, financial and emotional care while educating communities in California and across the globe on how to prevent and treat burns. Children's Burn Foundation is located in Sherman Oaks at 5000 Van Nuys Boulevard in Suite 210.

(818) 907-2822. https://www.childburn.org/

About California Science CenterThe California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstration, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 am to 5 pm. Parking is $15 for cars.

