Fire And Gas Detection System Market 2021-2025: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "fire and gas detection system market segmented by End-user (Oil and Gas, Chemical and petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the fire and gas detection system market size is expected to reach a value of USD 949.07 billion during 2021-2025?

The COVID-19 impact report on fire and gas detection system market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

ABB Ltd.

The company offers fire and gas detection system named System 800xA.

Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd.

The company offers fire and gas detection products such as F-Gas Detector, Xgard, XgardIQ, IR-max, Txgard-IS+, and others.

Emerson Electric Co.

The company offers fire and gas detection system such as, gas detectors and sensors, ultrasonic gas leak detectors, flame detectors, accessories and spare parts.

Fire And Gas Detection System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fire and gas detection system market is segmented as below:

End-user

Oil And Gas



Chemical And Petrochemical



Pharmaceutical



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

The fire and gas detection system market is driven by the rising production of shale gas, In addition, other factors such as rising emphasis on ensuring the safety of workers across end-user industries, and an increase in the number of industry safety performance standards are expected to trigger the fire and gas detection system market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

