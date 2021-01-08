FINTOP Capital Announces Exit Of Portfolio Company Kindful

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FINTOP Capital, a venture capital firm focused on B2B SaaS (software as a service) companies in the Financial Technology (FinTech) space, announced today that it has exited its investment in Kindful, a nonprofit software platform known for its best-in-class third party application integrations and online fundraising tools. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bloomerang, a leader in cloud-based donor management and fundraising software for small and mid-size nonprofits, acquired Kindful to accelerate their vision of helping nonprofits fund their missions. The new combined company will offer an expanded set of capabilities to help nonprofits attract more donors, deepen existing donor relationships and improve fundraising effectiveness. The acquisition builds on a strong year for Bloomerang which recently received a strategic growth investment from JMI Equity, a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies.

Based in Nashville, Kindful was founded with the simple mission that nonprofits should be able to spend less time focused on their database and more time focused on their mission. With more than 12,900 nonprofit users and $8.3 billion tracked donations, Kindful has established itself as a leader in nonprofit software, earning a spot on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. FINTOP Capital invested in Kindful in 2016, along with fellow early investor Meeting Street Capital of Charleston, South Carolina.

" Nashville needs more quality firms like FINTOP Capital and Meeting Street Capital who deeply understand SaaS and FinTech," said Jeremy Bolls, Founder and CEO of Kindful. "They quickly understood and aligned with our vision and invested in Kindful not only financially but also in quality time and attention as we accelerated our growth. I'll forever be grateful for the partnership and look forward to supporting Nashville's FinTech ecosystem."

"Kindful holds a special place in FINTOP's heart," said Joe Maxwell, managing partner at FINTOP Capital. "Not only are they local to Nashville, but they were our first investment as a firm. We have loved working with Jeremy Bolls, Andy Howell, and the entire management team and are thrilled to see them move to the next level with respected companies like JMI and Bloomerang."

About FINTOP CapitalFINTOP Capital is a venture capital firm focused on Financial Technology (FinTech) companies with offices in Nashville, Tenn., St. Louis, Mo., and New Jersey. Run by financial leaders and operators who have built successful startups themselves, the firm understands the ups and downs of the startup world. They bring strong networks, experience and capital to entrepreneurs building B2B service-enabled SaaS and software companies in the FinTech space. To learn more, visit www.fintopcapital.com or follow @fintopcap on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About KindfulKindful is a Nashville-based software company that provides powerful software to help nonprofits organize data and manage donors better. Featuring online donation pages, donor management tools, reporting tools, and integrated partnerships with industry-leading services, Kindful's platform is designed to help nonprofit employees more easily manage their donors, saving time and creating better insights. Kindful proudly powers thousands of world-changing organizations both in the U.S. and internationally and has consistently been recognized by G2 as a leader in nonprofit software and named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 for the first time. For more information, please visit kindful.com.

About Bloomerang Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is a cloud-based donor management and fundraising platform designed to help nonprofits reach, engage and retain the advocates they depend on to achieve their vision for a better world. For more information about Bloomerang, visit: https://bloomerang.co.

About JMI Equity JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 150 businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 100 exits and raised more than $4 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry leaders. For more information visit jmi.com.

About Meeting Street CapitalBased in Charleston, South Carolina, Meeting Street Capital invests in early stage B2B SaaS and other tech-enabled companies founded by domain experts, focused on vertical markets, and based in the Southeast. For more information, please visit https://www.meetingstreetcapital.com/.

