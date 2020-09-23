Fintel Connect Named Top 10 In Best Affiliate Marketing Software By 360Quadrants

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintel Connect, the leading affiliate marketing platform for the financial industry, is proud to have been named a top ten affiliate marketing software vendor by 360Quadrants. Fintel was also recognized as an Innovator by 360Quadrants, due to its substantial product innovations and unique industry focus.

360Quadrants' rigorous scoring process combines analysis of 110 parameters drawn from experts, buyers, vendors and analysts to identify the best emerging technologies in each category. Vendors are rated on the basis of six forms of maturity: product, strategy, use-case, investment, technology and business outcomes.

"Fintel Connect strives to become the leading hub for banks and fintech companies to connect with targeted financial publishers, and we believe 360Quadrants' findings attest to the unique value we bring to our customers," said Nicky Senyard, CEO and Founder of Fintel Connect. "These are exciting times for the financial industry, and we will continue to be a driving force for affiliate marketing innovation within the space. I could not be prouder of our company and its leading position in the market."

Through its quickly growing roster of hyper-focused publishers and scalable technology, Fintel Connect enables financial brands to reach their ideal customers in a targeted, cost-effective way. The company's proprietary platform features comprehensive tracking and reporting capabilities, as well as robust content monitoring and campaign management tools.

Unlike other affiliate platforms, Fintel Connect is focused solely on financial services and is dedicated to growing the niche for its partners and publishers. With expert performance marketers and a strong depth of knowledge in the fintech and banking space, the Fintel Connect team drives customer growth by delivering the technology, targeted network, and expert account management in a comprehensive, end to end solution.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is an award-winning performance marketing company dedicated to serving the financial services and fintech space. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the team at Fintel Connect support a wide range of tier one banks, community banks and financial technology companies through its extensive network of publishers and fully scalable tracking and reporting technology.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors.

