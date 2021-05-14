Fintech Wirex Appoints Top Female Talent To Senior Marketing Role

LONDON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading digital payments platform, has appointed Jenny Kong as the new Global Head of Marketing, where she'll manage the Marketing team from New Zealand.

LONDON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading digital payments platform, has appointed Jenny Kong as the new Global Head of Marketing, where she'll manage the Marketing team from New Zealand. The news follows her work co-founding the successful 'Rising Women in Crypto Power List' last year, and aligns with Wirex's mission to show that crypto is open to all, and inclusion starts from within.

A 3-year veteran of the Wirex Marketing team, Kong's ascent reflects her role in building the global brand from its core-crypto beginnings. Wirex's Marketing team has rapidly developed to match the businesses achievements, which recently reached 3.5 million customers across the UK, EEA and APAC regions. This new appointment emphasises the value Wirex places on flexibility within the workplace, where Jenny will now directly manage an international, all-female team whilst being based in APAC.

Supporting Wirex's goal to recognise and encourage female talent within the crypto industry and promote from within, Chief Marketing Officer, Martin Best, commented on the decision:

"Wirex makes all currencies equal - and we have the same approach to our team. We choose the best talent to lead us forwards. Having supported Wirex's aggressive global growth over three years, Jenny's promotion reflects our approach. Since COVID-19, the company has fully embraced working from home, and as such, it's great to have Jenny managing a truly international team whilst operating from New Zealand."

A 2017 study from Deloitte found that less than 30% of the UK's Fintech workforce were female, in contrast to Wirex's Marketing team consisting of 70% women. After partnering with the Fintech Times for the 2020 'Women in Crypto' campaign, Wirex is continuing to make this campaign a priority in order to strengthen diversity and encourage more women to get involved in the fintech and crypto sphere.

Discussing her excitement in taking on this responsibility, Jenny Kong, said: "Having entered the Wirex Marketing team in 2018, I was one of only a handful of women. I'm incredibly thrilled that in three years, over half the team members are female and we've almost tripled in size. This growth in representation has been amazing to be a part of, but we're far from being done. With our mission to make crypto accessible to all, appealing to 'all' requires experiences and backgrounds from all walks of life. This needs to be reflected internally, fostering diversity at every level."

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains.

With over 3.5 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 61 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 2% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

About Jenny Kong

Jenny Kong, is the Global Head of Marketing at Wirex, a leading payments platform aiming to make digital currencies more accessible in the everyday. Over eight years specialised in social media and digital marketing, her experience spans across award-winning advertising agencies and media companies in the Asia-Pacific. She's spent the last few years in Europe, immersed in fintech and digital currencies with Wirex. The UK based firm developed the world's first contactless payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life. She is an avid advocate for female representation in the tech industries and launched the inaugural 'Rising Women In Crypto Power List', celebrating and raising awareness in the sector. At Wirex, she currently leads an all-female social media and consumer marketing team.

