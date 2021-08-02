FINTECH.TV Announces New Series: Price Of Climate, Focusing On The Climate Crisis And Finding Solutions For The Next Generation

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FINTECH.TV, the leading media technology platform for Digital and Impact Investment thought leadership content with a reach of 850M households globally through their online and broadcasting partners, today announced the launch of its new show, The Price of Climate, which will air beginning Monday, August 2 nd.

Complexities, opportunities, and price tags that come with the climate crisis.

This ongoing series focuses on educating viewers on the complexities, opportunities, and price tags that come with the climate crisis. As thought leaders in this space, hosts Ibrahim AlHusseini , and Alexandria Villaseñor sit down with notable activists, policymakers and entrepreneurs, to discuss how we can best understand and activate the next generation of climate leaders.

Positioned towards investors across all asset classes, conversations will address the existential risk of climate as well as the many paths forward to protecting our planetary home.

The first series of guests include:

Van Jones, CNN Commentator and Founder of Dream Corps

CNN Commentator and Founder of Dream Corps Kyra Sedgwick, Award-Winning Actress, Producer, and Director

Award-Winning Actress, Producer, and Director Anousheh Ansari, CEO, XPrize & Astronaut

CEO, XPrize & Astronaut Dr. Jonathan Foley, Executive Director, Project Drawdown

"The climate change crisis needs to be a global discussion, and with our global broadcast footprint, we are proud to be able to produce this series to advance these critical issues that impact our planet. I am very excited personally to have deep thought leaders like Ibrahim who has dedicated his wealth and life to the climate initiative and Alexandria - a teen who has been on the street protesting since she was 13, curating this conversation, bridging the generational and perspective gap. We need the full support of both grassroot level activities and billion $ investors," said Kavita Gupta, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of FINTECH.TV.

"Climate change is a race against time—but it's not a race that anyone can win alone. The capital and the technology we need already exist, now it is time to strategically put them together. In the last century, finance was able to lift half the human population out of poverty. In this century, the greatest use for finance to play is a defining role in bringing human civilization into harmony with the natural world," said Ibrahim AlHusseini, venture capitalist, sustainability-focused entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

"The climate crisis will affect every aspect of young people's lives. Climate change is already harming our health and housing, our education, and our economic opportunities right now. Our future, and the future of the generations that come after us, are in danger from extreme weather, excessive heat, droughts, floods, hurricanes, mass migrations, and geopolitical instability. When youth rally on the streets, we often chant "System Change, Not Climate Change!" because we understand our current sociopolitical and economic systems created this crisis. Now, young people all over the world are taking the lead by challenging the status quo and demanding change. Youth are co-creating the future we need to face the climate emergency. I'm excited to launch The Price of Climate and this series of ground-breaking intergenerational conversations where we explore new futures together!" added Alexandria Villaseñor, 16, Youth Climate Activist and Founder of Earth Uprising International.

You can view the promo here: Price of Climate .

About Ibrahim AlHusseini:

Venture capitalist, serial entrepreneur, and philanthropist - Ibrahim has spent the last 25 years dedicated to building and scaling solutions for a sustainable planet. He's dedicated much of his career to helping angel investors find clean technology and natural resource-related investments to advance social change around the globe while producing significant returns for investors. As founder of FullCycle, Ibrahim is focused on reversing the effects of climate change by accelerating the deployment of climate-restoring technologies.

About Alexandra Villaseñor:

At the age of 13, Alexandria Villaseñor co-founded the U.S. Youth Climate Strike movement, part of the youth-led international Fridays for Future movement. Now, at the age of 16, Alexandria has become an internationally recognized environmental activist, public speaker, author, and founder of several more initiatives, including the climate education-focused non-profit Earth Uprising International.

About FINTECH.TV

FINTECH.TV is a global media platform bringing you top thought leadership interviews in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs and ESG. With a studio presence at leading international exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange, FINTECH.TV reaches 850M households globally through distribution on their digital and broadcast platform. U.S. and international channels include ETNow India, TimesNow India, Bloomberg Television, CNBC Africa, and CNBC Arabia.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fintechtv-announces-new-series-price-of-climate-focusing-on-the-climate-crisis-and-finding-solutions-for-the-next-generation-301346087.html

SOURCE FINTECH.TV