Fintech Startup TiiCKER Celebrates Detroit Public Companies With Exclusive Shareholder Perk For Investors

DETROIT, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TiiCKER™, a Detroit-based fintech startup that engages, verifies and rewards retail investors through stock perks, today announced an exclusive reward for shareholders of metro Detroit-based public companies.

Shareholders on the TiiCKER platform who own stock in a local publicly traded company like Ally Financial (Tii: ALLY), DTE Energy (Tii: DTE), Ford (Tii:F), General Motors (Tii:GM), Masco (Tii:MAS), Penske Automotive (Tii: PAG) or Rocket Mortgage (Tii: RKT) will receive a free t-shirt from locally owned boutique apparel company, Détroit is the New Black ®.

" Detroit has seen a resurgence in the last decade as the city has welcomed new startups, retailers, residents and public companies," said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "TiiCKER is proud to call the city home, and we wanted to show the love to shareholders investing in their hometown stocks."

To discover the more than 30 companies on the platform eligible under the TiiCKER Detroit Perks program, visit www.TiiCKER.com/DetroitPerks or any of the company brand pages. Any individual investor can create a TiiCKER account and link their online brokerage for free to redeem eligible stock perks.

"Retail investors buy what they know, and they also buy local, investing in the hometown success story, the entrepreneurial startup turned public company that their friends and family work for and that gives back to their community," said Lambert. "We know there are hundreds of thousands of retail investors in Metro Detroit and we wanted to connect them directly to the Detroit public companies they own for the first time ever thanks to perks and the TiiCKER platform."

TiiCKER connects consumers to brands they know and love, rewarding their loyalty with unique perks. These perks reinvent how individual investors are rewarded for brand loyalty, as a recent national Harris Poll survey shows that 82% of investors would invest in a brand or product they love and 77% of investors are more likely to buy stock of a company of they received a shareholder perk or reward.

The TiiCKER Detroit Perks giveaway is available to the first 1,000 eligible TiiCKER users with verified share ownership between Feb. 25 and March 13, 2021 (313 Day). Other rules and regulations apply. See www.TiiCKER.com/DetroitPerks for more details.

Détroit Is the New Black was founded by fashion designer Roslyn Karamoko who created the brand to reflect the dual connotation of the phrase - trendy and desirable, as well as the true spirit of Detroit. TiiCKER founder Jeff Lambert was the brand's lead investor and helped bring the woman and Black-owned brand to its now iconic retail store on Woodward Ave. downtown.

About TiiCKERLaunched in 2020, TiiCKER invented direct shareholder marketing through its web-based and app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to connect with the brands they love through perks. For individual investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and insights needed to discover and stay close to the brands they follow. For its public company brand partners, TiiCKER enables companies to engage, verify and reward consumer shareholders to better serve their investors and maximize the Shareholder Lifetime Value™ of their consumer shareholders. For more information, visit TiiCKER.com

CONTACT: Valerie Pesonen, 616-258-5769, vpesonen@lambert.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fintech-startup-tiicker-celebrates-detroit-public-companies-with-exclusive-shareholder-perk-for-investors-301235779.html

SOURCE TiiCKER