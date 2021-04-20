FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing April 22, 2021

New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (the " Company") announced today that, commencing April 22, 2021, holders of the 27,410,158 units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "FTEV" and "FTEV WS," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FTEV.U." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its efforts on Financial Technology and technology-enabled services ("FinTech") businesses that offer specific technology solutions, broader technology software, or services/products to the financial services industry.

