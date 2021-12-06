Finnovate Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing December 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: FNVTU) (the "Company") today announced that, commencing December 8, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "FNVT" and "FNVTW," respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "FNVTU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

