Finishing Touch Flawless™ Nu Razor Introduces Advanced Dry-Shave Technology

WAYNE, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finishing Touch Flawless™ announced today the worldwide distribution of its revolutionary hair removal device, Finishing Touch Flawless Nu Razor. The 18-karat gold-plated razor boasts a new technology with more than 200 hair-removing contact points, each with diamond-like cutting precision, for the best dry-shave experience yet, including no nicks, cuts, or irritation.

Finishing Touch Flawless announces the worldwide distribution of its hair removal device, Flawless Nu Razor.

Shaving can be a scary experience, for new and experienced shavers alike. Dermatologist-approved, the razor has a SensaGuard for those very sensitive areas like inner thighs, back of knees, and under arms. The first bi-directional dry razor for women, it removes hair in both up and down strokes. Further, the pivoting head glides effortlessly over a woman's curves and contours. It combines safety, convenience, and efficiency while exceeding beauty and performance expectations. And because it can be used for a "dry shave," it helps conserve our most precious resource, water. Used even just once a week, a woman can help conserve approximately 17 gallons of fresh water.

Finishing Touch Flawless Nu Razor is rechargeable ( $39.99) and comes with a USB charging cord, making it easy for travel, and an LED light so you never miss a hair. The head is designed to last up to 4 months with average use. Flawless Nu Razor is now available at NuRazor.com and at fine retail stores.

About Finishing Touch Flawless Finishing Touch Flawless was born in 2017 to provide beauty products that offer simple solutions to common, everyday beauty struggles. Finishing Touch Flawless has developed products and technologies that provide instant and painless solutions that combine beautifully feminine cosmetic designs with powerful engineering. Brand products have achieved high recognition and accolades from beauty editors and department stores such Cosmopolitan, drug store retailers, Product of the Year, and more. Flawless hair removal products are the #1 selling products in the U.S. for 3 years running (A.C. Nielsen, Units Sold, All Channels, 52 weeks ending 2017, 2018, and 2019). Finishing Touch Flawless is dedicated to helping women look and feel their best by offering innovative devices that bring the spa, dermatologist office, or salon safely into your home, with quality products at an affordable price.

Contact Info: Tammie Coyman Pure Imagination Public Relations tammie@pureimaginationpr.com 917-970-0631

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finishing-touch-flawless-nu-razor-introduces-advanced-dry-shave-technology-301233114.html

SOURCE Finishing Touch Flawless