Finishing Touch Flawless Launches New Campaign Featuring Halle Berry

WAYNE, N.J., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finishing Touch Flawless ™ , the Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) - Get Report beauty brand, launched its new Halle Berry campaign this month to rave reviews. The commercials, titled "Define" and "F-Words", feature Ms. Berry and the empowerment that arises from discovering your own sense of beauty and style, and how beauty tools from Finishing Touch Flawless are created to help you be your best you.

"We have always viewed our tribe, the Flawless customer," said Hayley Parisi, brand manager of Finishing Touch Flawless, "as diverse, savvy, and fearless, as well as independent and adventurous. We work to bring these women creative solutions to common hair removal, skin, and beauty problems, and have developed high quality, easy, and painless beauty devices designed to help every girl be her best version of herself. Our new campaign takes this position head-on and Ms. Berry personifies the simplicity of real beauty."

The multi-media campaign featuring Ms. Berry begins airing in January and will run throughout the year. For more information on Flawless product line visit www.FlawlessBeauty.com

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products, under the ARM & HAMMER ™ brand name and other well-known trademarks.

About Finishing Touch Flawless

Finishing Touch Flawless was born in 2017 to provide beauty products that offer simple solutions to common, everyday beauty struggles. Finishing Touch Flawless has developed products and technologies that provide instant and painless solutions that combine beautifully feminine cosmetic designs with powerful engineering. Brand products have achieved high recognition and accolades from beauty editors and department stores such Cosmopolitan, Drug Store Retailers, Product of the Year, and more. Flawless hair removal products are the #1 selling products in the U.S. for 3 years running (A.C. Nielsen, Units Sold, All Channels, 52 weeks ending 2017, 2018, and 2019). Finishing Touch Flawless is dedicated to helping women look and feel their best by offering innovative devices that bring the Spa, Dermatologist office, or Salon safely into your home, with quality products at an affordable price.

