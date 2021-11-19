FINEOS Hosts "Music Is Medicine" Virtual Concert To Support The National Alliance On Mental Illness

FINEOS Corporation ( ASX:FCL), the leading core platform for life, accident and health insurance globally has partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to lend awareness and support to the organization's mission to provide advocacy,...

FINEOS Corporation ( ASX:FCL), the leading core platform for life, accident and health insurance globally has partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to lend awareness and support to the organization's mission to provide advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives. "It's an honor to support NAMI while bringing together the group insurance industry to highlight the power of music for mental wellness, and we can all think of a song that helped get us through a difficult season or inspire us to do something great." Garrett Viggers, Chief Evangelist & Bard, FINEOS.

The Music is Medicine virtual concert took place on November 18, 2021 and shared the musical talents of FINEOS employees, customers, partners and friends, highlighting client efforts to support mental health for their employees and the customers they serve. Making the connection between music and mental health is one that FINEOS advocates strongly. With this goal in mind, FINEOS Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) proudly partners with the National Alliance on Mental Illness for this virtual concert. The charity aligns closely with the FINEOS vision of "A world where protection from illness, injury and loss is accessible to everyone."

Jessica Edwards, NAMI Director of External Relations, shared, "NAMI is so grateful for FINEOS support of NAMI. The more people that learn about mental health and NAMI, the more people will realize that we are all in this together, and that you are not alone."

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. More than 650 local affiliates advocate, support, and educate to ensure that those with mental health conditions and their families get the information and help they need.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides clients full end to end core insurance administration and includes the FINEOS AdminSuite core product suite as well as add-on products, FINEOS Engage to support digital engagement and FINEOS Insight for analytics and reporting.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005358/en/