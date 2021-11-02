Fine Art Shippers Is A New Sponsor Of Asian Art In London

Fine Art Shippers has become one of the official sponsors of the 24th edition of Asian Art in London, an annual program with a focus on Oriental art.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYC-based art logistics company Fine Art Shippers has officially become a sponsor of Asian Art in London 2021 that celebrates this year its 24th anniversary with many amazing events for everyone interested in Asian art

Fine Art Shippers is an art logistics company with headquarters in NYC. It has been offering high-quality art shipping and art handling services for more than 25 years now. Apart from providing art shipping help, the company endeavors to promote talented contemporary artists and art exhibitions around the world. This year, Fine Art Shippers has become a sponsor of Asian Art in London (AAL) that is now back in London with its 24th installment. The show started on October 21 and will run through November 6, 2021.

Asian Art in London was established in 1998 as an international center and platform for endorsement and promotion of Asian art in entire Europe and London in particular. The 24th edition of the art show includes two distinct parts: Indian & Islamic art and East Asian Art. The first stage features everything from Persian and Indian miniature paintings to sculptures, armor, textiles, and ceramics. The second one concentrates more on iconic Chinese porcelain, enamels, Japanese paintings, and Indonesian art. Asian Art in London stands as a multi-purpose platform allowing collectors to find what they are looking for, specialists to discuss details of every work, and ordinary folk to enjoy the astonishing atmosphere and stunning artworks of the event.

London is one of many places where Fine Art Shippers has its representative offices. The company can pick up all types of art and ship artwork to any destination. Many visitors of Asian Art in London would benefit from the specialty art services provided by Fine Art Shippers. High performance and considerable experience make the company a perfect choice for both art businesses and individuals. The partnership between Fine Art Shippers and Asian Art in London is a prime example of effective and beneficial cooperation in the art industry.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fine-art-shippers-is-a-new-sponsor-of-asian-art-in-london-301412619.html

SOURCE Fine Art Shippers