Finastra Extends Partnership With Be | Shaping The Future With Managed Services Cloud Proposition

LONDON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra has extended its long-standing partnership with Be | Shaping the Future (Be), an international group providing consulting, IT and digital engagement services to the financial services industry. The move will see Be providing managed services - through its Germany-based subsidiary Be | Shaping the Future GmbH - for Finastra's treasury and capital markets software (Fusion Kondor and Fusion Risk) deployed in the cloud across Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH).

The partnership is expected to bring growth in market share, and deliver value to both new and existing customers. It also includes the deployment of Finastra solutions in a cloud environment, as well as flexible managed services. Financial institutions could potentially reduce their running costs by up to 75% and adapt to market challenges more quickly by reducing implementation and development lifecycles by an estimated 50%.

Rüdiger Borsutzki, Managing Director at Be | Shaping the Future GmbH, said, "Our team brings deep domain knowledge of the investment and commercial banking markets and a can-do attitude with a commitment that supports our clients' pace and culture. We pride ourselves for our access to a superior network, expertise and experience aimed at driving collaboration and growth for the wider ecosystem. Our work with Finastra is well aligned with this vision and we're looking forward to delivering on this evolution of our partnership."

With a local presence - which is spread across the entire DACH region - and a customer centric culture, Be | Shaping the Future GmbH will deliver 24/7 support to ensure financial institutions have support amidst their daily business activities so they can get the most from their Finastra solutions.

Denise Parker, SVP, Partners and Ecosystem at Finastra said, "We are excited to extend our long-standing partnership with Be. We've worked together for many years and are confident that their successful track record in supporting our customers will continue. This move will help us to deliver our treasury and capital markets solutions across DACH quickly in the cloud, with 24/7 support on the ground."

