Finario, The Purpose-Built SaaS Solution For Capex, Appoints Robert Fitzgerald As Senior Vice President, Sales & Alliances To Help Support Its Rapid Growth

DARIEN, Conn., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finario, the first purpose-built SaaS solution for Capex, has announced the appointment of Bob Fitzgerald as Senior Vice President, Sales & Alliances. Fitzgerald brings more than 25 years of experience in the EPM/CPM marketplace, during which time he has been instrumental in several high-growth stories, including Hyperion (now part of Oracle), Cartesis (now part of SAP), and Compintelligence, a OneStream Diamond Implementation partner. Other stops in his career include Tagetik and K2 Software.

"Bob's has an impressive track record leading global sales, alliance and service teams to support the needs of large enterprises around the globe," said David Straden, CEO of Finario. "We're thrilled to have him join our growing team and help us forge essential partnerships with executives and specialists who recognize the critical importance of capital allocation and management in driving business performance and shareholder value."

"The unpredictability and pace of today's business cycles demands a more informed and aggressive approach to Capex, throughout the entirety of the investment lifecycle," says Fitzgerald. "In Finario, I see what is truly the best-in-class capital planning cloud solution — in fact, the only solution — that can do just that. It's earned its place as a central component of the finance department's "tech stack."

Features of this purpose-built software include: built-in comprehensive capital allocation planning and decision-making algorithms; dynamic approval workflow capabilities; and business intelligence to help evaluate the risk and return of candidate projects, and rank which ones to actually invest in — all right out of the box.

"No other capital planning vendor has combined this depth of decision support, project approval workflow, financial project oversight and Capex review into one cost effective solution," says Fitzgerald. "Most Finario customers are up and running in only a few months, and quickly realize cost savings and the benefits of more informed decision making."

About FinarioFinario is the first financial planning system purpose-built for Capex. Its cloud-based solution unifies capital budgeting and project forecasting with approval workflow to deliver financial reporting automation across the investment lifecycle.

