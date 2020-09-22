Financier Edmund Burke Joins Alliance BioEnergy's Board Of Directors

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. (PINK: ALLM).

Alliance BioEnergy Plus Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Edmund (Ned) Burke, has joined its board of directors.

Ned Burke has been in the financial services industry for the last 36 years. He recently retired as CEO of ALPS Holdings Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies Inc. Ned joined ALPS in 1992 as National Sales Manager, was named President in 2000 and became CEO in 2005 with the acquisition of ALPS by private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners. ALPS was then acquired by DST Systems in 2011 and he remained CEO through DST being acquired by SS&C until his retirement in 2019. From the time he became president in 2000 through his retirement in 2019, his company's revenue grew from approximately $10 million to over $220 million. Prior to ALPS, he held Regional Vice President positions with Fidelity Investments and Pioneer Investments.

Currently Ned serves on the boards of 4 investment company complexes: Financial Investors Trust, ALPS ETF Trust, Clough Global Funds and Liberty AllStar Funds. He also is an investor/advisor to a number of small companies.

Ned has a BA in Economics from the University of New Hampshire, has been married for 32 years and has six children. He enjoys boating, fishing, skiing, investing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.

"We are privileged to have Ned join our board. He is a very successful figure in the financial world and has very extensive relationships that will help our Company move forward financially and operationally," says CEO Ben Slager.

ABOUT OUR CLEAN TECHNOLOGY

CTS technology can convert virtually any plant material - grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, fruit casings, nut shells, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste -- into sugars and lignin and subsequently into biofuels, and bioplastics, without the use of enzymes or liquid acids. CTS stands for Cellulose to Sugar. The cellulose is converted into sugar and lignin. The sugar is further converted into bio-ethanol and other biofuels; the lignin may be further converted into bioplastics. CTS has a near zero carbon footprint. CTS is the fully owned and independently developed proprietary process of the Company.

It is important to note that any bio-fuel originating from the CTS process would receive the generous D3 cellulosic Renewable Fuel Credits ("RINs") from the US Government. The D3 RIN is currently $1.46/gallon of ethanol, which is in addition to the market price of ethanol. This incentive is offered to all domestic cellulosic fuel producers whose fuel is used in the transportation market, up to the 590 million gallon mandate for 2020.

