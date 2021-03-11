Financially Strong Latina Is The Virtual Finance Event The Latin Community Has Been Waiting For

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hispanics are one of the largest communities in the U.S. and Latinas are the primary managers of their household finances. Jen Hemphill, Latina Money Expert, AFC ® and host of the award-winning Her Dinero Matters podcast announces the debut of Financially Strong Latina, a virtual series event sponsored by AARP, bringing together financial experts and speakers from the Latino community, from across the U.S., to provide financial education and discussions by Latinos for Latinos. This one-of-a-kind series takes place on March 18, March 25, and April 1 at 7:30 pm EST. To register, please visit financiallystronglatina.com.

Financially Strong Latinaprovides relatable money discussions to help Latinas become financially strong. It also offers a digital toolkit with the main takeaways of the event.

The topics to be discussed are:

March 18 7:30 pm EST: What it Means to be Financially Strong and Why it is Within Your Reach

March 19 7:30 pm EST: Getting Clear & Having a Plan for Your Money

April 1 7:30 pm EST: Creating Financial Stability

Speakers include Beatriz Acevedo (CEO of SUMA), Natalie Torres-Haddad (Financially Savvy Latina), Amanda Abella, Camilo Maldonado (The Finance Twins), Anna N'Jie Konte, Mabelle Nuñez (Girls on the Money).

"Latinas have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic both at work and at home, maintaining safety, paying bills, and caring for our families," said Veronica Segovia Bedon, Senior Advisor at AARP. "It's important to sponsor events like this one, as they present the opportunity to connect women of all ages to the resources that AARP offers. Among them, our AARP Money Map(TM) and AARP Interview an Advisor™ tools. We also advocate for the protection of Social Security and increased access to workplace savings. Making connections so Latinas feel supported on a path to Financial Resilience is critical to our mission," added Segovia Bedon.

Financially Strong Latina is sponsored by AARP, the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older.

For Financially Strong Latina updates stay connected by following Her Dinero Matters on Instagram ( @HerDineroMatters) and select "going" on the Facebook event page.

About Jen Hemphill

Jen Hemphill is a Latina Money Expert, an AFC® (Accredited Financial Counselor), author, speaker and hosts the award-winning Her Dinero Matters podcast. She has been featured in publications such as Forbes, U.S. News and World Report, and Oprah Magazine. To learn more visit www.jenhemphill.com

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or www.aarp.org/espanol and follow @AARP, @AARPEnEspañol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on Facebook and Twitter.

