Financial Technology Industry Titans Nellie Levchin And Sim Tshabalala Join Motive Partners' Global Advisory Council

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Partners, a specialist private equity firm focused on software and information services companies that serve the financial services industry, announces its formal partnership with Nellie Levchin and Sim Tshabalala as new members of its Global Advisory Council. Levchin and Tshabalala will provide strategic guidance to the Motive Partners ecosystem, extending the firm's connectivity across financial services, technology and investment management.

The Motive Partners Global Advisory Council members are closely aligned with the firm's overarching strategy with deep expertise investing, operating and innovating in financial technology and financial services. Having held senior leadership positions at some of the world's most successful financial services and technology firms, the Global Advisory Council members' knowledge and networks extend the firm's domain expertise and connectivity.

Rob Heyvaert, Founder & Managing Partner at Motive Partners commented: "As we continue to build a uniquely positioned investment platform, we always seek to grow the Motive Partners family with new colleagues that will benefit from the mutual value of the relationship and the Motive platform. We are very excited to welcome Nellie and Sim to the Motive Partners Global Advisory Council, where their unique expertise across emerging technologies and emerging markets respectively, will be hugely additive to our existing composition. My colleagues and I have a deep respect for Nellie and Sim, not only for their notable achievements and contributions to our industry, but for their continued belief in the potential of technology and its impact on the financial services industry."

Nellie Levchin joins the Global Advisory Council with a wealth of experience from the West Coast financial technology movement and with a unique purview into emerging technologies across financial services. Nellie is based in San Francisco and is a Founding Partner at SciFi VC, an early stage venture fund, focused primarily on financial technology, investing in the next generation of financial products that combine access, efficiency and transparency for businesses and consumers.

Previously, Nellie served as Chief Risk Officer at Clarium Capital Management, Peter Thiel's Hedge Fund, where she was instrumental in helping Clarium navigate the 2008 financial crisis, and was an early employee at PayPal.

Nellie Levchin, Global Advisory Council member at Motive Partners commented: "I am excited to be joining the Global Advisory Council today, and at a fascinating and pivotal time for our industry. As the financial technology market continues to grow, so too does Motive's opportunity. I am looking forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to the Motive team and to supporting the broader Motive vision."

Sim Tshabalala joins the Global Advisory Council, bringing an increasing understanding of the future of universal banking, as well as inimitable industry insights to emerging markets. Sim is based in South Africa and is the Group Chief Executive of the Standard Bank Group, the largest bank in Africa by assets. In parallel, Sim sits on the Boards of the Liberty Group, the Banking Association of South Africa, and the Institute of International Finance and was made a Fellow of the Institute of Bankers of South Africa in 2018.

Sim Tshabalala, Global Advisory Council member at Motive Partners commented: "Having spent my career in financial services, and seen how impactful the intersection of technology with banking can be, I believe there remains a significant opportunity to create efficiencies and improve the way we have done things historically, which is more inclusive and accessible for everyone around the world. The vision and deep expertise of the Motive Partners team is an asset for the industry and I look forward to working with the exceptional group already involved and to bringing my own expertise to the table."

In addition to Levchin and Tshabalala, the Global Advisory Council currently comprises:

Stephen Catlin , CEO & Founder of Convex and Former CEO & Founder of Catlin;

, CEO & Founder of Convex and Former CEO & Founder of Catlin; Sir Douglas Flint CBE , Chairman of Standard Life Aberdeen and Former Group Chairman of HSBC;

, Chairman of Standard Life Aberdeen and Former Group Chairman of HSBC; Rosemary Leith , Founding Director of the World Wide Web Foundation and NED at HSBC UK;

, Founding Director of the World Wide Web Foundation and NED at HSBC UK; Peter Leukert , Group CIO at Deutsche Telekom;

, Group CIO at Deutsche Telekom; Alastair Lukies CBE , Founder & CEO of Pollinate International;

, Founder & CEO of Pollinate International; James Neary , Managing Director of Warburg Pincus;

, Managing Director of Warburg Pincus; Henry Ritchotte , Former Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche Bank;

, Former Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche Bank; Lawrence H. Summers , Charles W. Eliot University Professor and President Emeritus at Harvard University & 71st Secretary of the United States Treasury;

, Charles W. Eliot University Professor and President Emeritus at & 71st Secretary of the United States Treasury; John W. Thompson , Board Chair of Microsoft;

, Board Chair of Microsoft; Paul Walker , Former Co-Head of Technology at Goldman Sachs; and

, Former Co-Head of Technology at Goldman Sachs; and Romesh Wadhwani , Chairman & CEO of Symphony Technology Group

About Motive Partners

Motive Partners is a specialist private equity firm with offices in New York City and London, focusing on control-oriented growth equity and buyout investments in software and information services companies based in North America and Europe and serving five primary subsectors: Banking & Payments, Capital Markets, Data & Analytics, Investment Management and Insurance. Motive Partners brings differentiated expertise, connectivity and capabilities to create long-term value in financial technology companies.

More information on Motive Partners can be found at www.motivepartners.com

