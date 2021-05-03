JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Financial Returns Of Registered Political Parties For The First Quarter Of 2021 Now Online

GATINEAU, QC, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The  financial returns of registered political parties for the first quarter of 2021 are now available on Elections Canada's website.
A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return, if its candidates for the most recent general election received:

  • at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada; or
  • at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.

Quarterly financial returns of registered political parties include statements of:

The financial returns for the first quarter of 2021 cover the period from January 1, 2021, to March 31, 2021.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada