Financial Gravity To Conduct Virtual Informational Meeting For Shareholders On March 25

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO) will hold an Informational Meeting for Shareholders on March 25, 2021 beginning at 3:00p.m., central standard time. Due to the current public health crisis related to COVID-19, the meeting will be held virtually. This meeting is strictly informational.

Information will be presented by Scott Winters, CEO of Financial Gravity Companies; Paul Williams, CFO of Financial Gravity Companies; Ed Lyon, J.D., CEO of Tax Master Network; William R. Nelson, Ph.D, CEO of Sofos Investments; Dave O'Rourke, President of Sofos Investments; Mark Williams, EVP of Operations, Financial Gravity Companies; and John Pollock, CEO of MPath Advisor Resources.

Scott Winters, Chairman & CEO of Financial Gravity Companies explained, "Several executives from the parent company and officers of the different subsidiaries will report on accomplishments, trends and vision. We appreciate the continued interest in our company."

You may gain access to the meeting by going to financialgravity.com/shareholders and clicking on "Register Now".

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. is the parent company of the best of bread stock brokerage, investment advisory, asset management, tax planning for business and personal, and financial advisor services companies. Financial Gravity's mission is to provide truly comprehensive financial guidance through our unique combination of services that include tax planning and the ability to deliver in-depth advice on a comprehensive range of investment services and products. For investment advisors, tax advisors, and financial advisors we provide platforms to access proprietary and non-proprietary tools and services to deliver what is best for clients, all coupled with technology to deliver a state-of-the-art experience. www.financialgravity.com

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-gravity-to-conduct-virtual-informational-meeting-for-shareholders-on-march-25-301248988.html

SOURCE Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.